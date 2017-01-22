Julio Jones Sheds Two Packers Tackles for Monster Touchdown (Video)

Julio Jones’ second touchdown of the 2017 NFC Championship Game was monstrous, breaking a pair of tackles for a long score to go up 31-0.

The Atlanta Falcons came out of the gates firing on all cylinders in the 2017 NFC Championship Game. They got the ball to start the game and drove 80 yards for the score. While their defense stepped up to stifle Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones continued to lead the way. Jones found the end zone at the end of the first half to go up 24-0 at halftime.

While Jones’ touchdown grab where he tapped his toes inbounds to end the half was fantastic, it wasn’t nearly as incredible—or plain awesome—as how he got the Falcons offense started in the second half.

After Atlanta forced a three-and-out as the Packers got the ball to start the half, Ryan took the field once again. That’s when he found Jones on a crossing route and the dynamic receiver started to pull away, despite being held in his route. One tackler dove at his legs and even wrapped him up, but Jones wouldn’t go down. He then got a stiff arm out on the safety coming over and dispatched him as well. Somehow staying inbounds through all of this, he took off down the rest of the sideline for the monstrous 73-yard touchdown:

JULIO JONES IS A BEAST. 73 yards all the way to the house! 😱 #GBvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/Iau1EnDgVJ — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2017

Atlanta’s offense has largely been unstoppable for most of the season. However, what they did to the Packers on this play and in the first half made them simply look like a cheat code.

Similarly, Jones is no match for this shaky Packers secondary. They don’t have a player on the field that can match his speed, power, and simply his playmaking. When he makes plays like this, though, you wonder if anyone in the league does.

This article originally appeared on