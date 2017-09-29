Julio Jones limited in practice with sore back

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) Falcons receiver Julio Jones was limited for the second straight day of practice with a sore back.

The two-time All-Pro was injured on the last offensive snap of last week’s 30-26 victory at Detroit when Lions safety Glover Quin made a clean tackle.

He told the team’s medical staff that he was fine after the play.

”I wasn’t trying to make it bigger than what it was,” Jones said Thursday. ”It wasn’t anything that we need to be concerned about.”

Jones expects to be in uniform Sunday when Atlanta (3-0) hosts Buffalo (2-1).

”Whatever I need to do to go out and help my team win, that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.

Right tackle Ryan Schraeder and free safety Ricardo Allen are still in the NFL concussion protocol and haven’t been cleared to practice. Schraeder was hurt in Week 2 and has been sidelined since. Allen was injured last week.

Defensive end Vic Beasley (hamstring), defensive end Courtney Upshaw (ankle) and running back Terron Ward (neck, shoulder) were held out, too. Defensive tackle Jack Crawford (shoulder) was a limited participant.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL