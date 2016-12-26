Josh Norman Was In The Zone In Saturday’s Win Over The Bears

Josh Norman played like the best cornerback in the NFL on Saturday afternoon. After having some early issues, he locked down the Chicago Bears receivers and played one of his best games of the season.

It is not often that you see a team target Josh Norman as much as the Chicago Bears did early in their matchup on Saturday. Matt Barkley targeted his top receiver Alshon Jeffery heavily on the first couple of drives, and that left Norman surprised. He surrendered a couple of big catches, and seemed to be a bit phased. He said the following about his performance, per ESPN’s John Keim.

“In the second half I got to a point where I felt disrespected so I came out and locked him up,” Norman said. “I went to a dark place in my mind and I said enough is enough.”

Well, that dark place helped Norman to play one of the best halves of football that he played all season long.

In the second half of the Washington Redskins win, Norman was absolutely impenetrable. He grabbed a couple of interceptions, moving his season total to three. He was able to get his hands on numerous passes and even tipped another interception to Bashaud Breeland. Norman was all over the field. He was playing possessed and was in the zone. Every time the Bears threw a pass, you felt like Norman was going to be somewhere near it.

This type of tenacity is something that Norman had been missing for parts of the season. Because teams had avoided throwing at him so much, he was unable to make the splash plays that he was known for last year in Carolina. Norman proved one major thing on Saturday. He has still got it. If you target him too much, he will make you pay.

Now, heading into the final week of the season, Norman will be amped up even more. He is going to be squaring off against his top rival, Odell Beckham Jr., in what will be a must win game for the Redskins. He should be able to parlay his strong performance on Saturday into another great one on New Year’s Day. The New York Giants had better watch out.

Norman is about to play his best football of the season during the Redskins’ crucial stretch run. Opposing teams should cower in fear of him.

