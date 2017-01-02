Josh Norman needs to reflect on himself, not the Redskins

Josh Norman needs to pipe down. He didn’t help in the 19-10 loss to the New York Giants Sunday.

Someone needs to tell Norman t if he hadn’t got into that scuffle with Odell Beckham Jr. in the First half which led to the Giants TD, who knows what momentum the Redskins would have gained. Someone needs to explain to Norman that the Redskins didn’t sign up for his personal beef. He had five tackles, one assist on a tackle, and two personal fouls, one of which cost big time. Norman’s lack of perspective was the “disgusting” factor about Sunday’s game. How could this guy talk about anything and anyone else?

In his defense, he finished a top five defender. No one is going to talk about the defense because they gave the offense four stopped drives in the 4th Quarter – and they couldn’t capitalize. That’s a serious problem. Josh Norman’s failures come with dealing with his enemies – Beckham remained poised the entire game in comparison to him. He knows the referees are watching them both very closely. However, it didn’t matter.

I’d be the last person to say the Redskins lost because of the Josh Norman penalties. There’s a grocery list of problems they need to face head on going into this week. The Josh Norman folder is probably on the bottom of the stack. However, sooner than later he needs to figure out how to deal with his personal struggles with his enemies and place perspective on the priorities of the game.

No player, beyond their paycheck, and after a loss, should come out and talk about how disgusting a game was without looking in the mirror first. Yesterday’s game was far from the Josh Norman show, clinic, or highlight reel. He needs to really look at the negatives he brings to the field against opponents and figure out how to handle them.

