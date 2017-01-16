Josh McDaniels withdraws from San Francisco 49ers job

As the San Francisco 49ers continue their search for a new head coach, Josh McDaniels is reportedly no longer a candidate.

The San Francisco 49ers are the only team with a current opening still looking for a new head coach, and two offensive coordinators whose teams are still playing have been on their list of candidates. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may have been the top candidate in San Francisco, but that appears to no longer be the case.

Huge news – Josh McDaniels very unlikely to take the 49ers job. Set to bow out from consideration and remain with the Patriots — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 16, 2017

McDaniels may be hesitant to move his family across country, and based on the recent quick trigger the 49ers have had with head coaches he can’t be blamed. There’s also the chance for better head coaching opportunities a year from now, and working with Tom Brady for at least one more season is an enviable situation.

Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable is among the other candidates to be interviewed by the 49ers, and he is obviously available and able to be hired immediately. There’s something to be said for pairing Cable with a new general manager, perhaps even someone from the Seahawks’ organization, but the 49ers are reportedly ready to fully hone in on another candidate.

49ers are – and have been – honing in on hiring Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan as their HC, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2017

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is preparing for the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers this week. A win would obviously put the Falcons in the Super Bowl, and then perhaps leave San Francisco without an official head coach into February.

A wink-nod verbal agreement may be in place for Shanahan to become the 49ers’ next head coach, whenever Atlanta’s season ends. But if impatience takes hold, and with 49ers’ CEO Jed York nothing can be dismissed, Cable could get a second chance to be an NFL head coach.

