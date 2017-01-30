Josh Harvey-Clemons, Louisville: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Every year, the NFL Draft produces a ton of prospects. Not every prospect is perfect and some become projects. Is Josh Harvey-Clemons going to be a project for a team in the 2017 NFL Draft?

Back in the winter of 2012, Josh Harvey-Clemons was one of the top-rated players in the state of Georgia. He was a five-star recruit who went on to play in the U.S. All-American Game. Afterward, he became a Bulldog with his commitment to Georgia. Being from Valdosta, Georgia, that came as no surprise but seeing Harvey-Clemons move from the linebacker position to the safety position, definitely raised a few eyebrows.

Afterward, he became a Bulldog with his commitment to Georgia. Being from Valdosta, Georgia, that came as no surprise but seeing Harvey-Clemons move from the linebacker position to the safety position, definitely raised a few eyebrows.

After a successful sophomore season in 2013 with Georgia, it seemed as if Harvey-Clemons was destined to be a star for the Bulldogs defense. However, Todd Grantham, the defensive coordinator at Georgia in 2013 was fired. Shortly after, Grantham was hired at Louisville to become their defensive coordinator and Harvey-Clemons transferred to Louisville. Clearly, there was a connection.

During Josh Harvey-Clemons two seasons at Louisville, he tallied up 87 tackles (solo), five tackles for loss, three interceptions and five pass deflections. He now enters the 2017 NFL Draft with the intentions on becoming a starter for an NFL defense. Let’s see where he fits:

Strengths:

Great length at 6’4 with an athletic frame.

Never afraid of contact, despite poor form tackling, at times.

Rarely looks stiff in his backpedal.

Fluid athlete who tends to play all over the field.

Weaknesses:

Often late getting into man/zone coverage.

Not fluid with his hip rotation in coverage.

Has to improve his angles when attacking the run off the edge.

Poor form tackling – tends to leave his feet or let them drag.

Tunnel vision on reading his key, doesn’t always focus on where the ball is.

Careless player who struggles to differentiate between run and pass.

Overall:

Without question Josh Harvey-Clemons is a project. There’s no way a team will draft him with the idea they’re going to start him. He’s too big to be a safety but he’s also a liability in coverage. On top of that, he’s a too carless in the box to be considered a linebacker. I love how aggressive he is on the field but at times, it costs his team. Whether that be tackling his own teammate or getting a pass interference call down the field.

On top of that, he’s a too carless in the box to be considered a linebacker. I love how aggressive he is on the field but at times, it costs his team. Whether that be tackling his own teammate or getting a pass interference call down the field.

Despite what Josh Harvey-Clemons has done statistically, I have major concerns in his ability to fit that “box-safety” role. Against Texas A&M in 2015, he got manhandled on blocks by Ricky Seals-Jones. Against Clemson in 2016, he fills the running lane on the running back but misses his big hit opportunity by tackling his own teammate. At times, he looks like that five-star recruit but then there’s times where he’s lost. Truthfully, I’m lost on where he’s going to play in the NFL. His translation will be interesting but because of his athletic ability, there will be a team looking for a project defensive back in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Truthfully, I’m lost on where he’s going to play in the NFL. His translation will be interesting but because of his athletic ability, there will be a team looking for a project defensive back in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

This article originally appeared on