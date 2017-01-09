Jordy Nelson unlikely to play in Packers divisional round game vs. Cowboys, per report

The Green Bay Packers are unlikely to have Jordy Nelson‘s services available to them in Sunday’s divisional round meeting with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the outlook isn’t good for Green Bay’s leading receiver.

#Packers WR Jordy Nelson suffered at least two fractured ribs in the win over #Giants, sources say. Will take an incredible effort to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

This would undoubtedly be a major blow for the Packers’ Super Bowl ambitions, but this one injury shouldn’t derail all hopes as it essentially did a year ago. As I wrote in my weekly Packer Perspective column, I believe the Packers can get it done in Dallas even without Nelson on the field.

When Nelson exited the field on a cart, Green Bay’s offense was struggling through a first quarter that saw them total just seven yards. Up against of the league’s premier defenses, they went onto rack up 38 points without Nelson.

That’s not to say he won’t be missed. Dallas will have a week to gameplan for a Green Bay offense sans Nelson, which could lead to double teams on Davante Adams and tighter coverage on Randall Cobb. But whereas Nelson’s season-ending injury was a death blow for the Packers passing game a year ago, it doesn’t have to be the case again now.

Adams, who including Sunday’s wild-card win has 1,122 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on the year, has emerged as a go-to target for Aaron Rodgers. Adams raised his game in Nelson’s absence, posting 125 yards and a score.

Cobb’s timely return from an ankle injury helps, too. Should Nelson sit, the Packers will need to lean on undrafted Geronimo Allison (12 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season) and tight end Jared Cook (30 catches for 377 yards and a touchdown). Both have become reliable pass catchers for Rodgers down the stretch.

Mike McCarthy refused to officially rule Nelson out of Sunday’s game. He won’t practice until at least Saturday, and would need to do so in order to play Sunday.

For now though, it looks like the Packers will miss their trusted receiver.

