Jordy Nelson spent night in hospital, status in doubt for Sunday vs. Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers moved the ball up and down the field with the greatest of ease on Sunday, and they did so without their top receiver for much of the game. Jordy Nelson left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury after taking a helmet to the side of his body while attempting to make a catch.

He was ruled out not long thereafter, and he may be sidelined for Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Cowboys. Mike McCarthy said on Monday that Nelson spent the night in the hospital and will remain in a rehab group until Friday. If he practices at all, it’ll only be on Saturday.

McCarthy: Jordy Nelson spent the evening in the hospital. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 9, 2017

McCarthy on Jordy Nelson (rib): He'll be in the rehab group through Friday. If he can practice Saturday, he'll have a chance to play. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 9, 2017

This puts Nelson’s status very much in doubt despite McCarthy saying he could play on just one day of practice.

Nelson has undoubtedly been the Packers’ best receiver this season. He caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns, all of which led the Packers. His absence will prove to be detrimental to Green Bay’s chances of advancing.