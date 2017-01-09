Report: Jordy Nelson broke at least two ribs vs Giants

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson broke at least two ribs on Sunday and would need an “incredible effort” to play next week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Nelson left Sunday’s opening-round playoff win over the Giants in the first half after taking a hit to the side, and needed a cart to bring him off the field. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that there was a chance the All-Pro receiver could play in Green Bay’s divisional-round matchup against the Cowboys.

Green Bay’s top wideout had one catch for 13 yards before leaving. Without him, the passing game still thrived; Randall Cobb caught five passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns, and Davante Adams tallied eight receptions for 125 yards and another score.

This article originally appeared on