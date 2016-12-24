Jordan Reed Fined For Punching Kurt Coleman On Monday Night

Jordan Reed was reportedly fined for punching Panthers safety Kurt Coleman in the Washington Redskins Monday night game.

If there was any shred of doubt about Jordan Reed getting fined for his altercation with Kurt Coleman on Monday night, it evaporated on Friday night. According to CSN Mid-Atlantic’s Rich Tandler, a league source confirmed that Reed would in fact be facing a fine. In exact terms, he would be required to pay $9,115 for unnecessary roughness.

This fine hardly comes as a surprise. Reed was ejected for the punch during the game, and appeared irate during the incident. He was likely upset about a shot he had take to the shoulder earlier in the game. Still, his retaliation was not a good move, and he is paying the price.

Though Reed is still paying a hefty fine for his actions, I still find this number to be remarkably low. Considering that Deshazor Everett paid north of $48,000 in fines for a couple of hits against the Eagles, I would have expected Reed to pay something in the $20,000 range. Then again, perhaps the NFL viewed his ejection as part of the penalty in this circumstance.

The good news for the Redskins is that Reed was not suspended. Though the tight end may not end up playing on Saturday, the Redskins still would have had the option of playing him. If they wanted to, they could use him as a decoy. They likely will not do that, given that his shoulder is causing him a lot of pain, but it is always better to have options than to have no options.

Overall, this incident is not a big deal for either party. Reed will end up paying the small fine and probably sitting out the next game or two as he gets healthy. The fine in no way will impact the Redskins.

This article originally appeared on