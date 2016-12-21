Jon Gruden Says he Has ‘No Intentions’ to Return to Coaching

For now, it appears that former NFL head coach and ESPN analyst Jon Gruden isn’t going to return to coaching.

Jon Gruden was interviewed by Mike and Mike on ESPN Radio this morning and shot down rumors that he might want to return to coaching.

While Gruden didn’t exactly sound convincing in his statement, it looks like we’ll have to take his word for it until we hear or see otherwise.

Here’s what he told Mike and Mike on Wednesday:

“I’m very happy doing what I’m doing and my full attention and focus is on the Cowboys-Lions… Right now, I have no intentions of coaching. I really enjoy what I’m doing and I feel like I’m really close to the fire and I’m getting plenty of satisfaction doing what I’m doing.”

In my humble opinion, you can take this with a grain of salt. Sure, Gruden made it clear he loves his job, but it’s not like he’s going to openly admit he’s interested in a job like the Rams opening when he has a job to do on Monday Night Football.

Reports have indicated that Gruden would at least listen to the Rams if given the opportunity to have full control of personnel decisions. The same report also indicated he would be a “focal point” of the Rams’ search.

Also, Gruden wants to walk into a situation with a good quarterback and has said in the past he’s a fan of Jared Goff. Whether or not that’s enough to get him out of the booth at ESPN remains to be seen, but we should know more once the season officially ends.

