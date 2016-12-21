Jon Gruden addresses Rams, NFL coaching rumors

Jon Gruden addresses the rumors about him potentially returning to the sidelines to coach an NFL team on ESPN’s Mike and Mike.

It wouldn’t be December without a few rumors surrounding the potential return to the sideline for Jon Gruden. The former Super Bowl-winning coach has been off the sidelines since 2008 and has become the voice of Monday Night Football. But that hasn’t stopped the rumors from circulating about Gruden returning to the sidelines to coach for any of the openings that happen each year.

With “Black Monday” still two weeks away in the NFL when coaches find out if they’ll be fired or not, one intriguing job is open that could pique Gruden’s interest. The Los Angeles Rams fired Jeff Fisher last week and could be the one job to entice Gruden to leave the booth and return to the coaching ranks.

Gruden was on ESPN Radio with Mike and Mike on Wednesday morning to address the rumors and he denied any interest in returning to coaching at the moment. “Right now I have no intentions of coaching,” Gruden said. “I really enjoy what I’m doing. I feel like I’m really close to the fire, and I’m getting plenty of satisfaction out of doing what I’m doing.”

You can listen to the clip of Gruden on Mike and Mike below.

Jon Gruden addresses rumors of him being a coaching candidate in the NFL. A video posted by Mike and Mike (@espnmikeandmike) on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:04am PST

The Rams may be an intriguing job because they have some high-end talent like Aaron Donald, who may be the best defensive lineman in the NFL and Todd Gurley who was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last year. Last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Jared Goff, is what the Rams need to sell to prospective coaches.

If Gruden believed Goff could be a franchise quarterback, it could be a tempting job, but if he believes he’s a bust waiting to happen, making millions on Monday Night Football, is a tough job to walk away from. And he’ll remind you he’s undefeated since taking the MNF gig.

Gruden last coached in 2008 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and owns a 95-81 career record and won the Super Bowl in 2002 with Tampa Bay.

