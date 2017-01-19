Johnny Manziel: ‘Haven’t been this happy in a long time’

Johnny Manziel checked in on Twitter Thursday to dispel some rumors and let everyone know he’s doing well.

The former Browns quarterback first denied reports that he would be taking selfies with fans to make money at the Super Bowl, saying he wanted to sign autographs to give back to fans that have had his back. He says he’s in a good place after his various, extended off-field issues, battles with alcohol, a domestic violence case with his ex-girlfriend and fading out of football in the process.

Just had this brought to to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn "selfie" at the super bowl. Dumbest thing I've ever heard — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

I'm doing this signing for the people (especially Texans) who have stuck with me through all the mistakes I've made these past years #tru — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Nah. Admitting is the first step https://t.co/xyMTqNpnGH — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Have to LIVE these words not just TWEET them ✌🏼 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

It’s unclear if Manziel will ever have another NFL opportunity, but he said this week that he is working out again and sober.

