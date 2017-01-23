Johnny Manziel attends AFC Championship Game in Tom Brady jersey

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel was in attendance for Sunday night's AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

Manziel wore a Tom Brady jersey and Patriots beanie to the game. He acquired tickets to the game through fellow Aggie alum Martellus Bennett.

Manziel recently went on a social media rant about cleaning up his act and potentially making a comeback to the NFL. He penned a long Instagram message to quarterbacks coach George Whitfield about possibly working together again.

Manziel's off-field issues include a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley. The case was finalized with a plea deal in December.

He was also suspended for four games last season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2015 season.

This article originally appeared on