Johnny Manziel will sign autographs for money during Super Bowl week

Johnny Manziel will make promotional appearances in the Houston area during Super Bowl week, athlete autograph company Crave The Auto announced Monday.

Manziel will sign autographs for $99 and take selfies with fans for $50 during two appearances at Houston-area malls the Thursday and Friday before the game.

Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and 2014 first-round NFL draft pick, has not played in the NFL since Week 16 of 2015.

His career has been plagued by numerous off-the-field issues, including a domestic abuse case and struggles with substance abuse. He was suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Manziel returned to Texas A&M to take classes in 2016.

He signed a four-year, $8.25 million contract with the Browns as a rookie, but the Browns cut him after two seasons.

