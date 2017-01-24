Johnny Manziel is going dark on social media (Photo)

Johnny Manziel is deciding to go off the grid on social media. He posted the album cover of Spinal Tap’s Smell the Glove on his Instagram account Tuesday.

After going to the 2016 AFC Championship as a fan of the New England Patriots and telling President Donald Trump to ween himself off his Twitter mentions, former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel has decided to off the grid on social media.

The former Texas A&M Aggies and Cleveland Browns quarterback deleted his Twitter account after telling Trump how to handle his mentions on Monday. On Tuesday, he posted a black square on his Instagram account. It looked like the album cover to Spinal Tap’s 1982 record Smell the Glove (NSFW).

✌????One goal on the radar and we'll do anything to achieve it #Ghost A photo posted by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

Manziel’s photo could be none more black. Is that a mourning sign of his NFL career? Or does he wish to come Back in Black? Either way, Manziel did play for an NFL franchise that went through quarterbacks like Spinal Tap went through drummers.

This social media sabbatical by Manziel could go one of three ways:

1.) He could re-emerge in a few months time, ready to take the NFL by storm entering 2017 training camp.

2.) Manziel could impulsively get right back into the thick of things on social media, taking photo ops at Houston mall for the Super Bowl.

3.) He could go full ghost like Bertram from The Sandlot did in the 1960s “and no one ever saw him again.”

It’s very early in the Manziel social media sabbatical, but it would be a good lean to side with option No. 2. If he finds his way on to the NRG Stadium roof to party with Lady Gaga on February 5th, Manziel will definitely share that with Planet Earth on social media.

