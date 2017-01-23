Johnny Manziel gives Donald Trump advice

Johnny Manziel took some time out of his day to give Donald Trump some friendly advice about dealing with haters.

Even though Johnny Manziel hasn’t played in the NFL in over a year, he’s still fighting to be relevant. He made an appearance at the AFC Championship game and will be charging fans for selfies during Super Bowl week. Manziel has also kept a strong Twitter presence, much like President Donald Trump. Like Johnny Football, Trump has ran into issues because of his tweets. So Manziel gave the President of the United States some advice.

Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. Shit will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 23, 2017

That’s some solid advice there from Johnny Football. However, he should also add “don’t go to Vegas and try to be incognito” to this tweet. Manziel has had to deal with a lot of haters throughout his career, giving him a unique perspective on all of this.

Trump is currently facing allegations about his relationship with Vladimir Putin. Russia allegedly provided the President with some help during the election cycle. Of course, his current obsession about the size of his inauguration isn’t helping at all. Trump isn’t winning over anyone with these claims.

Perhaps the Don should listen to Manziel here. Social media wasn’t the only thing that led to his career being destroyed, but it certainly expedited the process. Likewise, it’s weird Trump has the POTUS account on Twitter but still regularly tweets from his personal account. It’s certainly a huge change from Barack Obama, who was far more engaging with others on Twitter than the current President.

Manziel hasn’t been able to find a job in football yet. He has likely burned too many bridges to find one anytime soon. Manziel has too many legal issues to worry about playing football, but not enough to stop him from giving the President some friendly advice.

