Johnny Manziel deletes Twitter account after offering advice to Donald Trump

After dispensing some advice on Twitter to Donald Trump on Monday, Johnny Manziel quickly deleted his account.

Johnny Manziel may be turning his life around and trying to get back on the football field, after admitting he was #LostInTheSauce in 2016. He has a lot of experience as a lightning rod for criticism, much of it deserved, so Manziel apparently felt empowered to advise new president Donald Trump on Monday.

Manziel took to Twitter with the following advice for Trump (NSFW).

“Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. Shit will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate,” Manziel posted in a tweet that is no longer accessible.

As cited, that tweet is no longer available. Why, you ask?

Johnny Manziel just deleted his Twitter account after offering advice to the President on handling notifications on Twitter. Monday, Monday — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 23, 2017

So, Johnny Manziel just gave Donald Trump advice on Twitter and then deleted his account. pic.twitter.com/28H6ijFxaa — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) January 23, 2017

So Manziel deleted his account entirely after telling Trump he should ignore the notifications section on Twitter. That is probably good advice everyone with a Twitter account can take some heed to, but Trump has also shown no capability to ignore public sentiment overall or keep his thoughts off that platform in particular. From Manziel’s end, feedback from Trump supporters and detractors alike surely prompted him to take himself off Twitter.

As Manziel tries to prove he is sober, can stay sober and is ready to resume his football career, a slightly profane tweet to Donald Trump is hardly a blip on the radar. But removing himself from social media, and everything that comes along with it as a fairly recognizable public figure, is probably wise for Manziel right now.

