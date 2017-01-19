Johnny Manziel admits he was a douche in 2016

Johnny Manziel took to twitter on Thursday afternoon to admit he wasn’t at his best in 2016 when he admitted he was a douche and he’s trying to be better in 2017.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel, but the former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback took to twitter to get some things off his chest.

Manziel has been out of the NFL this year and he may never get back, because of the off-the-field actions of the former first round pick. Manziel has frequently been spotted at parties, nightclubs and has earned a reputation as a party animal. However, that party persona took on a life of its own over the last year with many worried about him going on a downward spiral.

It looks like Manziel finally took a long look in the mirror and came to the realization that the person he saw is not who he wants to be. Manziel sent off a series of tweets on Thursday afternoon to fully admit to being a “douche” in 2016 because he was “lost in the sauce” and he’s trying to be a good person again.

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

You can only hope Manziel had a moment of clarity and is devoted to cleaning up his life and making better decisions, surrounding himself with better people and getting his life back on track.

Manziel said he hasn’t been this happy in a long time and thanked everyone who has stuck by his side through his rough patches.

Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Manziel also recognizes it’s not enough to offer a mea culpa on twitter and he will be judged by his actions and not his tweets. Hopefully, Manziel is able to move on from his nightmarish 2016 and use 2017 as his comeback year.

Have to LIVE these words not just TWEET them ✌???? — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

If Manziel is able to get clean and sober and stay that way, then we can talk about possibly resurrecting his football career from the grave. I remain skeptical about his prospects of returning to the NFL, but I’ll certainly be rooting for him to make it in whatever he decides to do if he’s committed to recovery.

Manziel also said the stories about him charging people money for a selfie at the Super Bowl is not true and said it was the “dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.” He added on twitter: “I’m doing this signing for the people (especially Texans) who have stuck with me through all the mistakes I’ve made these past years #tru”

Even if the NFL is not in his future, I have to think Manziel can always make College Station, Texas his home and be involved with the Texas A&M football program in some capacity. Hopefully we see a happy ending with Manziel. I want to believe these words represent him taking the first step toward accountability and sobriety.

