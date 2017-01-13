Johnny Hekker Posts Hilarious Twitter Response Over Los Angeles Rams Retaining John Fassel

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker decided to joke around with one NFL reporter on Twitter over the team retaining John Fassel.

When Jeff Fisher was fired by the Los Angeles Rams following an embarrassing 42-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, it was John Fassel that took over the interim head coaching duties for the final three games of the regular season, all of which resulted in losses. Deep down, Fassel always seemed to know the chances of him earning the head-coaching job for the 2017 season would be a long shot, but at least the Rams are likely to retain him as their special teams coordinator.

If that does end up happening, Johnny Hekker will have every reason in the world to be happy as the punter was recently named to the All-Pro first team for the third time in four years. Throughout his career, Hekker has always been known as the jokester of the team by messing with his teammates on numerous occasions, but apparently not even NFL reporters are safe from the Los Angeles punter.

Was told the #Rams are likely retaining coach John Fassel. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 13, 2017

If your source is wrong, you’re getting kicked in the shin. https://t.co/p4Ol228uwS — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) January 13, 2017

Hekker decided to have some fun with Benjamin Allbright on Twitter after he reported the news on Fassel by saying he would kick the analyst in the shin if he was wrong. Obviously, Hekker wasn’t serious about this statement, but this continues to prove why he’s considered one of the funniest players on the team.

Of course, in all seriousness, Hekker has every reason in the world to be thrilled about the news with Fassel when seeing how amazing of a job he’s done with the special teams over the years. There’s reason why Hekker is considered the best punter in the league by many, and here’s to hoping it continues to stay that way for years to come.

