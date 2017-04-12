John Lynch makes it clear the 49ers are open to trading No. 2 pick

John Lynch might not have had front-office experience before being hired as the San Francisco 49ers general manager earlier this year, but that doesn’t mean the former NFL safety is going to be shy about pulling the trigger.

Lynch said Wednesday that teams have expressed interest in acquiring the 49ers’ No. 2 pick, and he’s willing to make a deal.

“We’re open for business. We’ll listen to anything,” Lynch said, via the San Jose Mercury News.

Many believe the Browns will take defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick, leaving San Francisco to possibly take quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the second pick.

“We’ve worked Mitch out and there’s a lot to like about him. I also know it’s that time of year,” Lynch said. “We have 15 days, and a lot can happen in those days. It’s fluid for us, and I’m sure it’s fluid for them and everyone else.”

The 49ers, who are coming off a 2-14 season, signed Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley last month but are still searching for a long-term answer at the quarterback position. Lynch said he and new head coach Kyle Shanahan like what they’ve seen from this year’s crop of quarterbacks that have received some mixed reviews from analysts.

“We’ve looked at it from every angle, and from the beginning, I thought that maybe the perception that this isn’t a real strong quarterback class, that’s in the eyes of the beholder,” Lynch said. “We have our own feelings. There’s a lot that we like. We’ve put in the work. That’s a position where seeing it live and in person is helpful to me. Kyle feels the same way.”