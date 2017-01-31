John Lynch hires Adam Peters, Denver Broncos Scouting Director

With Adam Peters heading to the San Francisco 49ers with GM John Lynch, the Denver Broncos are now in the hunt for a new director of scouting personnel.

On Sunday Night, news broke that former Denver Broncos Safety John Lynch was hired as San Francisco’s new General Manager. Former teammates and colleagues relayed their support for Lynch’s role as a GM.

Despite the media’s skepticism regarding his inexperience as an executive, John Lynch’s knowledge of football is notably extensive. Having played under coaches like Jon Gruden and Mike Shanahan, Lynch studied how they wanted things run.

He leaves his most current role as a broadcaster on FOX. He will now focus on restoring competitive football in San Francisco.

Lynch wasted no time by hiring Broncos Director of College Scouting Adam Peters. Peters was previously with the Broncos for 8 seasons, recently serving the Broncos as their Director of College Scouting.

Moving on to San Francisco as the 49ers Vice President of Player Personnel, Peters is receiving a well deserved nod for his reputation and work ethic. His eye for talent that could contribute to win Super Bowl’s spoke for itself.

Among the 53 members on the Broncos roster in 2015-2016, Peters helped bring in 27 of the players on the Super Bowl team. Certain players Peters brought to Denver, CJ Anderson in particular are grateful for getting the chance to play because of his eye for underrated talent.

Anderson got his chance Week 10 in 2014 against the Raiders after he caught a screen pass out of the backfield and scampered for a 51 yard score never looked back after that.

Thank you Adam Peters man your the reason why I am here — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) January 31, 2017

Adam Peters previous experience dates back to 2003. He entered the NFL as a scouting assistant for the New England Patriots. He eventually moved on and became a regional scout for the Denver Broncos in 2009. In 2016 he worked his way up to become the Director of College Scouting.

Who Replaces Peters?

Furthermore, Peters departure leaves an opening where the Broncos are in the hunt for a new director of college scouting. Denver could look to promote within the department of candidates potentially being Brian Stark, Darren Mougey, or Dave Bratten.

An internal move from the Broncos makes sense. However I would not be surprised if John Elway ironically attempted to lure in Trent Baalke to take over for Peters.

Many fans have been skeptical over what hiring Baalke may look like due to his history in San Francisco. However, Baalke has a great eye for football talent. Scouting would be a good role for him. It could restore Baalkes reputation and change the perception of him in the eyes of fans.

