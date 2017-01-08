John Dorsey reportedly candidate for Packers GM

The Kansas City Chiefs are finally a really good team, and now there are reports that they could lose general manager John Dorsey to the Green Bay Packers.

Kansas City has found great continuity in its front office, ranging from Chris Ballard and John Dorsey all the way to Andy Reid and the rest of the coaching staff. Now, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says that might be drastically interrupted.

According to Rapoport, there is a chance that Packers general manager Ted Thompson steps into a different role. If that’s the case, Dorsey, who both played and worked with the Packers for the better part of two decades, would be a candidate for the job.

If Dorsey leaves Kansas City after four seasons, it would be one of the biggest blows this franchise has ever taken. The Chiefs have made the playoffs in three of those campaigns and are knocking on the door of a Super Bowl, largely because of Dorsey’s ability to find talent.

This is a situation where Clark Hunt has to act swiftly. Hunt may simply have to pay Dorsey above and beyond anything Green Bay would offer. The good news? Dorsey has a great relationship with Reid and Hunt by all accounts, and his wife’s entire family is from Kansas City. Maybe that, combined with a very good, young team, is enough to keep him in town.

