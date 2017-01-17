Joey Bosa named PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year

Chargers rookie defensive end Joey Bosa had a monstrous rookie season. Now he’s being recognized accordingly.

On Tuesday morning, Pro Football Writer’s Association named Bosa the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Some would argue that after just one season, Bosa is already the best player on the Chargers’ defense and maybe even on the whole team. He’s exactly what this team needs considering the fact that every other AFC West team has one, if not two elite pass-rushers.

Despite missing four games due to contract complications and hamstring injury, Bosa put the league on notice in 2016. He was able to total 41 tackles along with 10.5 sacks, which are the most sacks by a Chargers’ rookie since Shawne Merriman in 2005.

Also, per Pro Football Focus, Bosa amassed 60 total quarterback pressures, which is good for the best in history for a player through their first 12 career games.

In what was a forgettable season overall for Chargers fans, Joey Bosa did more than enough to make his rookie season memorable. He’ll be a key piece on a promising, young defense for years to come.

