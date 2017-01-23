Joe Thomas has a selfish reason for wanting the Patriots to win the Super Bowl

If you’re not a fan of the New England Patriots or Atlanta Falcons, you’re probably looking for a reason to root for one of the two as Super Bowl LI approaches. Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas admits he’s not rooting for former teammate Alex Mack, who currently plays for the Falcons.

Thomas’ reasoning has nothing to do with secretly liking the Patriots or Tom Brady. It’s more about what would have to happen if the Patriots won.

As much as I'd like to see my buddy @alexmack55 win a super bowl, I would sure love to see @nflcommish have to hand a SB trophy to Brady! https://t.co/4ZTvBQwbNv — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 23, 2017

Thomas knows it would be very awkward for commissioner Roger Goodell to have to share a stage with Brady, who was suspended the first four games of this season for his role in Deflategate, during the Lombardi Trophy presentation.