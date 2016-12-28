Joe Staley endorses 49ers return for Chip Kelly

Despite acknowledging there will be changes following a disappointing season, Joe Staley gave San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly a vote of confidence, endorsing the coach’s return for a second season.

Joe Staley has give his endorsement for a return to the San Francisco 49ers by head coach Chip Kelly. Kelly has been criticized heavily this season, as any coach that only manages to beat the Los Angeles Rams all season will be. While much of this criticism is deserved, the 49ers roster has also been lacking — significantly.

If nothing else, Chip Kelly has maintained unity within the team during a season that could have easily divided players and pitted teammates against one another. Kaepernick’s political statements had the potential to divide as well. It is a testament to the team’s camaraderie and Kelly’s ability to maintain peace that this has not happened.

Said Staley, per the Sacramento Bee:

“I’d love to have Chip back. Chip’s a great football coach. Look at the team — he’s done a great job of keeping us together. We’ve got to hold up our end of the bargain as players as far as executing better.”

Whether Kelly returns or not remains to be seen. It may depend on whoever ends up holding the General Manager position — if Trent Baalke is fired, that is.

This article originally appeared on