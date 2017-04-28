Bengals draft Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon in second round of NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon with the No. 48 pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Mixon had a successful college career on the field at Oklahoma, but is best known for a violent 2014 incident in which he punched a woman at a sandwich shop. The video was released two years later. His actions led to a full-season suspension and a plea deal, which he accepted. The two parties recently settled.

The Bengals originally held the No. 41 pick in the draft, but they swapped it with the Vikings for the No. 48 pick. Cincinnati also received the 128th pick of the draft.

Minnesota took Florida State running back Dalvin Cook with the No. 41 pick.

