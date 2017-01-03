Joe Jacoby Named Hall Of Fame Finalist For A Second Time

Joe Jacoby is trying to cap off a historic career with a Hall of Fame enshrinement. He will have a chance to do that, as he was named one of the 15 finalists for 2017.

Before the 1981 NFL season, the Washington Redskins made an acquisition that would change their offensive line forever. The team signed Joe Jacoby, a tackle out of Louisville, to a contract in hopes that he would improve their blocking. Jacoby did a lot more than that, as he helped the Redskins to win three Super Bowls.

Over the course of his storied career, Jacoby played 13 years in the NFL, all of which were spent with the Redskins. He played in 170 games make 148 starts. Most of his appearances came at the left tackle position, though he actually played every position on the offensive line with the exception of center. He was a big, strong blocker and he was one of the faces of the franchise during the 1980s and 90s.

Jacoby was the leader of the offensive line, and the rest of the line made up “The Hogs.” The Hogs consisted of Jacoby, Jeff Bostic, Mark May, George Starke and Russ Grimm and they are considered one of the best offensive line groups in the history of the NFL. Still, Jacoby was arguably the best of that unit, and he really helped to deliver those three titles to the Redskins during the Joe Gibbs days.

Jacoby also made four straight Pro Bowl appearances from 1983-1986. After being undrafted, he really was able to put together a stellar career.

This is the second time that Jacoby has been a Hall of Fame semifinalist. He is one of 15 players, and the semifinalists will find out their fates just before the Super Bowl at the NFL Honors. Jacoby definitely deserves some strong consideration, and it will be interesting to see if this is the year for the lifelong Redskin.

Congratulations to Jacoby, and best of luck in the final vote!

This article originally appeared on