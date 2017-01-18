Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Los Angeles Rams With Guests Philip Rivers and Joey Bosa

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live had some fun making fun of the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday when Philip Rivers and Joey Bosa stopped by as guests.

After finishing with a disappointing 4-12 record while ranking at the bottom of the league by averaging 14 points per game, it’s easy to see why the Los Angeles Rams were one of the biggest laughing stocks from the 2016 season. In fact, this year was so bad for the Rams, even Jimmy Kimmel is getting his shots in as the talk-show host had some fun at the team’s expense this week.

With the Los Angeles Chargers officially making the move from San Diego, Kimmel brought on guests Philip Rivers and Joey Bosa this week to ‘swear in” the two superstars into their new city. While Rivers has spent the last 13 years in San Diego as a member of the Chargers, Bosa just wrapped up his first year with the team and was recently named PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year.

As seen in the video above, Kimmel helped swear Rivers and Bosa in to their new city by asking them “to try to be better than the Rams which shouldn’t be that hard.” From the perspective of the Rams, it’s hard not to laugh over this comment made by Kimmel when seeing how difficult it was to watch the team throughout the regular season.

From changes on the coaching staff with Sean McVay to Jared Goff hopefully making progress in his second year in the NFL, here’s to hoping the Rams show improvement during the 2017 season. Otherwise, they could establish a reputation for being known as the second-best team in Los Angeles next to the Chargers.

