Jimmy Garoppolo and Tyrod Taylor Control The 2017 NFL Draft

One wouldn’t think that Jimmy Garoppolo and Tyrod Taylor would have much of a connection. It turns out they do, in more ways than one.

Both are or were backups in the NFL and both also play in the AFC East division. Taylor for Buffalo. Garoppolo for New England. Now it seems they’re about to share something else in common. Total command of what transpires in the upcoming 2017 draft. How is that possible? Well as everybody knows, each draft is always dictated by the first question.

What is the makeup of the quarterback class? Something that is so often overlooked though is how earlier moves by teams at the position can cause a drastic shift in how things play out. For example last year the Cleveland Browns held the #2 pick. Most expected them to take a quarterback such as Jared Goff or Carson Wentz. Instead they signed Robert Griffin III in free agency and ended up trading back with Philadelphia.

Looking ahead to this March, it looks like Garoppolo and Taylor may hold similar sway.

Taylor is 27-years old and coming off two productive years as a starter in Buffalo. He went 14-14, threw for 6,058 yards, ran for 1,148, scored 47 touchdowns and tossed just 12 interceptions. A change in the power structure of the team though has left his status in limbo. It’s believed the Bills are aiming to cut tied with him before his contract forced them to pay additional guaranteed money. This means he’ll likely be a free agent.

As for Garoppolo, he’s been the most popular name in trade discussions for months. He started two games for the Patriots at the beginning of the season, winning both. He threw for 502 yards, four touchdowns and didn’t have an interception. The appearances showcased many of the traits that teams look for in a starter. With his value peaking, some wonder if New England will look to unload him. After all, Tom Brady isn’t slowing down and Jacoby Brissett looks like a viable backup.

These are two young men who have shown enough to think they could be “the” guy for another team. Imagine what might happen if they were to end up with places like Cleveland, San Francisco or Chicago. The teams that hold the top three selections in the draft. That suddenly puts the quarterback class in flux, giving teams who pick later on a ray of hope that they could get a top name on the board.

That might mean more blockbuster trading like last year. Keep in mind the Jets (#6), Chargers (#7), and Cardinals (#13) all have significant QB questions. Buffalo (#10) will as well if they decide to part ways with Taylor as expected. This should make for a fascinating scenario to play out over the next few months.

This article originally appeared on