Jim Tomsula Hired By Washington Redskins As Defensive Line Coach

The Washington Redskins brought in a new coach for their defensive line on Sunday. Jim Tomsula will reportedly be joining their staff.

On Sunday evening, it was reported that the Washington Redskins would continue to add to their coaching staff. After naming Greg Manusky their new defensive coordinator, the team elected to bring on a new defensive line coach. According to Carol Maloney of NBC Washington, the Redskins hired Jim Tomsula to take on the job.

Tomsula will be a key hire that has a lot of experience. He should have some success and will be able to develop talent if the team can get it in the offseason.

Tomsula has been a defensive line coach since 2007. He started his NFL career with the 49ers organization and worked with McCloughan and Manusky during his tenure, as Maloney said. Prior to his experience with the 49ers, he worked in the NFL Europe, serving as a defensive coordinator for a couple of seasons before spending a season as the head coach of the Rhein Fire in 2006. He came to the NFL after that.

The most notable job of Tomsula’s career was in 2015, when he served as the head coach of the 49ers. Tomsula was the successor to Jim Harbaugh, and was always doomed to fail. He was promoted from his longtime defensive line post to take over as the coach, and he never was able to get the team behind him. Tomsula lacked Harbaugh’s ability to motivate and develop talent on both sides of the ball. He was clearly overmatched, and it was a terrible move for Trent Baalke and the organization to hire him in the first place.

Still, Tomsula offers some solid talent as a coach. He belongs in a role as a defensive line coach, and perhaps could be a defensive coordinator someday. The Redskins hired him to a role that he should have success in. He has been able to work well with Manusky in the past and has plenty of experience. He should be a solid veteran option, and he could have some luck working with what was the Redskins worst unit last season.

