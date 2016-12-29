Jim Schwartz on Vinny Curry, competition and the Dallas Cowboys

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has seen his approval rating fluctuate during the 2016 season, but we assure you that he’s the man for the job.

It’s been a rough campaign in 2016. Still, in spite of an up and down season, there hasn’t been much of a change in the demeanor of Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Don’t take our word for it. Check him out for yourself.

Here’s Wednesday’s press conference in its’ entirety:

There’s a lot that you can gain from that. The most important thing is that this team, its’ players and its’ coaches all have the same belief in each other that they’ve had since week one. It grew during a three-game winning streak to open the season. It hasn’t dulled during the collapse we’ve seen to close the season. This team doesn’t get too high after a win or too low after a loss.

As you’ve just seen, there’s no better evidence of that than the team’s defensive coordinator. Maybe you’ll get a smile, but that’s about it.

As a fan, maybe there was some panic. Maybe there was some moments of trepidation. There obviously had to be some rage from time to time, but if you don’t go through the full gamut of emotions, you’re probably not a real fan. In the end. That separates us from coaches and players. They don’t have the same luxury of the emotional roller coaster. They’d burn themselves out. See former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil for evidence.

This past Wednesday, Schwartz spoke for a while. He discussed the concerns about a suddenly wealthy defensive end Vinny Curry. He discussed the competitive fire that burns in each member of this team from the guys on the active roster to the guys on the practice squad who are frustrated because they don’t get more reps, and yes, he discussed the Dallas Cowboys.

Yes, we agonize over wins and losses, but think of how these guys must feel. They experience game days in a way that you and I never will. This is their job. They have a unique knowledge of how to do their jobs. To make long stories short, if Schwartz says he’s satisfied with what he’s seeing from Vinny Curry, that’s good enough for us. At least for right now anyway.

