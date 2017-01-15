Jim Irsay’s ‘Big Splash’ Attempts Fall Short, Making for a Potentially Awkward Situation

After weeks of widespread speculation, it was finally confirmed by mainstream media outlets that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has indeed been working behind the scenes to help improve his team.

Specifically, Irsay has recently made active recruiting pushes to both Jon Gruden and Peyton Manning to become his next head coach and head of football operations respectively.

While no one can reasonably blame Irsay for trying to make ‘big splash’ hires, ones that would instantly bring credibility and excitement to the franchise again–much like Tony Dungy‘s hire did in 2002, it now makes for an awkward situation among the Colts current brass regarding the manner in which it was conducted.

Namely, both head coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson are still employed, which means that each one has to know that they are clearly no longer their owner’s top choice at their respective leadership positions–no matter what damage control is done.

It doesn’t mean that Irsay can’t, ‘Deny, deny, deny,’ in the public eye–maybe even never acknowledge his failed recruiting attempts, but at the same time, both Pagano and Grigson have to realize that there’s now some definite smoke to this previously only rumored fire.

That has to hurt. No matter who you are.

Irsay can reiterate that both Pagano and Grigson were his ‘guys all along’, and that there was no need to issue a vote of confidence, as both members of his leadership team just signed multi-year extensions only an offseason ago.

However, it doesn’t necessarily make it true.

By keeping Pagano and Grigson in the wake of other failed overtures, it seems to indicate that each was Irsay’s ‘Plan B’ holdover, and that if a clear upgrade could’ve been brought into the organization, that each would’ve been sent their walking papers (or potentially demoted in Grigson’s case).

It doesn’t mean that Irsay isn’t content with both Pagano and Grigson–at least in the short-term, but it also means that the Colts eccentric owner isn’t completely confident in either member of his top brass. There’s at least some level of job dissatisfaction by the Colts owner, and if a clear upgrade could’ve been made at either position, he very well may have just made it.

His latest recruiting attempts indicate that Irsay no doubt wants to win–much more than fans initially thought (hurt feelings be damned), but it’s at what final cost which may have been ultimately the hold up.

Not money-wise regarding lucrative contracts to Gruden and Manning, but rather, speculation is whether Irsay would be willing to surrender a meaningful ownership stake to Manning or roster control to Gruden (both via longtime Indianapolis Colts blogger Brad Wells).

Both are issues that go beyond just purely dollars in new multi-million dollar contracts and would present their own set of risks and uncertainties for the Colts owner.

The question is now whether the Colts continue to go forward with both Pagano and Grigson–especially in Pagano’s case, as it places all parties mentioned in an incredibly awkward position.

It may be setting up the Colts next season for failure before it’s even started.

In 2015, Pagano was a lame duck head coach, and it was leaked just before the team’s season opener that he may not have the full confidence of his owner and later of turmoil with his general manager.

It’s something that hurt the Colts cohesiveness all season, as such dysfunction trickled down from the top of the organization and onto the field–as players struggled blocking out the noise and distractions.

How is Pagano expected to have the full confidence of his players in the locker room after all, when he doesn’t even have such confidence from his owner next season?

Irsay’s rationale is likely that he doesn’t feel obligated to make a move–as there’s no sense in making a move purely for the sake of a move, unless it’s for a clear and definitive upgrade–both of which Gruden and Manning arguably are.

However, now the cat is out of the bag and the big splash attempts have fallen short–leaving Colts fans left to wonder what’s next for the franchise in what is an awkward situation for all parties currently involved.

This article originally appeared on