Jim Caldwell will return as Detroit Lions head coach next season

Despite a losing streak heading into the playoffs, Jim Caldwell will remain as Detroit Lions head coach next season.

With a three-game losing streak to end the regular season, the Detroit Lions fell from the NFC North lead to a Wild Card berth and a road trip to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The job security of head coach Jim Caldwell has come into question, particularly if the Lions lose on Saturday night. But on Wednesday morning, that question was answered.

The Lions have confirmed that Jim Caldwell will return as head coach for the 2017 season. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) January 4, 2017

Detroit has made the playoffs in two of Caldwell’s three seasons as head coach, and his .562 regular season winning percentage (27-21 record) is the best for a Lions’ head coach during the Super Bowl era. Over six total seasons as a head coach, including his three seasons at the helm of the Indianapolis Colts (2009-2011), Caldwell has a 53-43 regular season record and a Super Bowl appearance.

Caldwell’s current contract only runs through the 2017 season, and he was hired by the previous regime before general manager Bob Quinn was hired almost exactly a year ago. So unless some sort of contract extension is to come, and it very well could be to avoid having a lame-duck coach next season, Caldwell’s job security will still look tenuous until further notice.

Caldwell has a top head coaching candidate in place on his staff, with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin in line for interviews again this year. Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter is also on the rise, due to his great work with quarterback Matthew Stafford over the last season and a half or so.

If a slow start comes for a third straight year next year, and in-season head coaching change could come in Detroit. But for now, Caldwell will keep his job.

