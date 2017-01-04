Jim Caldwell Staying On As Head Coach Adam Schefter Reports

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lions team officials have decided to bring back Jim Caldwell.

To those who had any questions about Detroit and its HC, there are no questions. Jim Caldwell will return next season, per team official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2017

After rumors that Jim Caldwell could potentially not be retained after finishing the 2016 season on a three-game losing streak, Schefter is reporting it’s already been decided that Caldwell will return.

Caldwell’s fate has been a hot topic of debate around Detroit the past few weeks. Some see a coach that has overachieved despite poor game managment and in-game adjustments. Others see a guy that’s taken a historically awful franchise to the Playoffs in two out of three years.

It’s easy to get upset at Caldwell with the way the team played in its biggest moments, but this team had little expectations coming into the year. Stay tuned for more details on Caldwell’s fate as they arise.

