Jim Caldwell Get’s Another Year Under Pressure

Jim Caldwell made it another year after all but he’s still under pressure for better results.

Many wondered if Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell would be fired after losing to the Seattle Seahawks Saturday. But the Lions decided to keep Jim Caldwell on for a fourth season before the game. However, that doesn’t mean GM Bob Quinn is satisfied with Caldwell.

He didn’t sign Caldwell to a contract extension so the 2017 season could be his last. And neither Caldwell nor Quinn appear to be concerned about a lame-duck-coach situation next year. Caldwell’s concern is just improving the team as it should be.

He told the Detroit Free Press, “Once again it’s really not about me. “We don’t talk about those things anyway. We just kind of focus in on what’s at hand, and right now we’re getting ready to go into our evaluation phase and try to look for ways that we can improve our team.”

Getting the Lions into the playoffs twice in his three years is a big help in Caldwell’s case. But one thing that may hurt is the “eye-opening,” four-game losing streak to end the season. It seems like Quinn likes what Caldwell is doing but has to make sure it makes sense.

Quinn told the Detroit Free Press, “I really believe in his approach to managing the team, how he practices the team, how he maintains the health of the team. So, listen, winning nine games is good. It’s not good enough. But I felt really comfortable with the way things went this year. I’m looking forward to 2017 with Jim.”

It looks like we’ll have see how the 2017 goes to see how much longer Caldwell will last.

This article originally appeared on