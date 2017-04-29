Jets WR Devin Smith tears ACL for second time in two years

The New York Jets have some of the worst luck in the NFL, and it continued this offseason with a crushing injury. Wide receiver Devin Smith, their second-round pick from 2015, suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year, according to GM Mike Maccagnan.

Smith has been unable to stay on the field in the NFL, playing just 14 games in two seasons. He blew out the same knee in December of 2015, forcing him to miss most of the 2016 season.

The Ohio State product has 10 catches in his career, totaling 135 yards and one touchdown. He was expected to be a big-play threat in New York’s offense, but injuries and slow development have hindered him in the NFL.

Hopefully this isn’t a recurring issue that cuts his career short. He’s an explosive playmaker with electric speed.