Jets will hold coat drive before season finale in Week 17

The New York Jets will officially be holding a coat drive before their Week 17 season finale against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.

It’s that time of year again to give back to those less fortunate in the community, especially if you have some gently used extra coats to donate. Right before their season finale against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets are having a coat drive and are asking fans coming to the game for their help. Below is an official statement directly from the Media Relations Department of the Jets for fans that are attending this Week 17 matchup.

The Jets, in conjunction with Jersey Cares, will hold a coat drive prior to their game against the Buffalo Bills on January 1, 2017, at MetLife Stadium. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used coats to benefit Jersey Cares that will be collected at all gates upon entering the stadium.

With the help of the Jets, Jersey Cares plans to collect and distribute more than 30,000 new and gently used winter coats to men, women, and children throughout New Jersey in need of coats this winter. Over the past twenty years, Jersey Cares has collected, sorted, and distributed more than 500,000 coats to New Jersey residents through its annual coat drive.

More than just an article of clothing, a coat can open opportunities for someone who needs one. It can enable a job-seeker to continue his search during the winter, enable a student to focus on her studies in a cold classroom, or help a senior citizen go out for medication in a storm.

WHO: Jersey Cares, the Jets, and their fans

WHAT: New York Jets Coat Drive

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WHEN: Sunday, January 1, 2017

The Jets take great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to our community. Programs funded by the New York Jets Foundation look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area by promoting fitness, supporting youth football and preventing bullying, particularly in disadvantaged communities. From launching football teams at urban high schools to urging students to be active for at least 60 minutes every day to fostering positive school environments, the Jets invest in programs that make a difference in the lives of others. In addition to our focus on youth development, the Jets support the efforts of the Alliance for Lupus Research and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL.

Jersey Cares is a dynamic nonprofit organization that meets community needs by making volunteering in New Jersey easy, fun and meaningful. Jersey Cares works directly with local nonprofit organizations and schools, identifying their needs and training volunteer leaders to manage projects that address them. Jersey Cares volunteers have provided thousands of hours of service to communities, including mentoring troubled teens, reaching out to isolated seniors, working with the mentally and physically challenged, restoring the environment and assisting children with their schoolwork. Jersey Cares offers meaningful volunteer opportunities that showcase the rewards of civic engagement and address some of our communities’ most serious needs.

This article originally appeared on