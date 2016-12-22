Jets vs Patriots: Will Bryce Petty play in Week 16 matchup?

For the upcoming Jets vs Patriots Week 16 matchup, will quarterback Bryce Petty be ready for the greatest test of his career? All signs point to him suiting up on Saturday.

Don’t worry fans of the New York Jets, you won’t be seeing quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick starting on Saturday against the New England Patriots. For the Week 16 Jets vs Patriots matchup, quarterback Bryce Petty looks like he’s good to go.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Petty and all of Jets Nation got a scare when he was sandwiched by two defensive players that knocked the wind out of him. While he’s dealing with a bruised chest injury, he will indeed be starting for the Jets on Saturday.

It’s been a rough season for Gang Green as they’re trying to end this season on a positive note. One of which is continuing to give Petty more time as their starting quarterback so he can hone his craft.

It’ll take time but make no mistake about it, Petty is well on his way. His morale and ability to really air it out bodes well for his future as a possible franchise quarterback. It won’t be easy but Petty is making strides as his development continues with hopes of being the full-time starter at the position for the Jets in 2017.

As per head coach Todd Bowles via the Media Relations Department, Petty was a full go during practice this week and is back in as his starting quarterback. While Bowles wasn’t sure if he would dress all three of his quarterbacks, hopefully, Petty can make the most out of what will be the greatest test for him this season.

The Patriots are one of the premier teams in the NFL and once again, the team to beat in the AFC East. The Patriots defense is very good against the run and pass as this will be a huge learning experience for Petty.

Despite the Jets not having much of a shot to do anything remotely well against the Patriots, at the very least, this is a huge opportunity for Petty and his growth. He’ll have very good film to use this offseason and well, has a bit more to go before he’s able to be an effective starting quarterback capable of dissecting secondaries with ease and precision.

