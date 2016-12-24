Jets vs Patriots: Final Week 16 injury and weather report

For the upcoming Jets vs Patriots Week 16 matchup, here is the final injury report for both teams, weather update, and everything you need to know about today’s game.

On Saturday, December, 24th 2016, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, the Jets vs Patriots Week 16 matchup will more than likely end up being a blowout. The Patriots are one of the premier teams in the NFL while the Jets are a team anxiously awaiting for the end of the season due to their abysmal year. The latest on head coach Todd Bowles, who was in the hospital on Friday due to an undisclosed illness, will more than likely still coach the Jets in today’s matchup as per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

If you live in the New York area, the game will be televised on the NFL Network. To watch this game online, the best way would be using NFL Game Pass as it gives access to every regular season game. For radio, tune into WEPN-FM, ESPN New York (98.7FM) or click here for mobile devices. Speaking of mobile, if you have an iPhone, download the official mobile app of the Jets as they have live play-by-play, stats, updates, videos, and much more.

Below you will find the latest injury report for both teams, courtesy of the Media Relations Department of the Jets:

Jets

OUT

Linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle)

DOUBTFUL

Running Back Matt Forte (knee, shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE

Brandon Marshall (shoulder, back)

Running Back Khiry Robinson (lower leg)

Defensive End Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle)

Patriots

OUT

Wide Receiver Danny Amendola (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

Tight End Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder) QB Tom Brady (thigh), LB

Quarterback Tom Brady (thigh)

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee)

Safety Jordan Richards (knee)

Wide Receiver Matt Slater (foot)

Weather

As per the Weather Channel, it will be 42°F and rainy conditions for this Week 16 matchup. Winds will be about 15mph WSW. Fans heading to the game should dress very warmly and expect freezing rain.

Enjoy the game everyone as The Jet Press will have coverage after the game. Please feel free to follow The Jet Press both on our official Twitter account and Facebook page for game updates, analysis, rapid reaction and much more!

This article originally appeared on