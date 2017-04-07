Jets sign tight end Brian Parker

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) The New York Jets have signed free agent tight end Brian Parker.

Parker was claimed off waivers by the Jets from Kansas City last September, but was waived with a failed physical two days later.

He adds depth to a position at which New York also has Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Eric Tomlinson, Braedon Bowman and Jason Vander Laan.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end was signed by San Diego as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Albany in 2015. Parker was claimed off waivers by the Chiefs before that season, and had one catch for 6 yards in nine games for Kansas City.

—

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL