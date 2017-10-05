Jets sign Stinson, Gwacham, place Donahue on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) The New York Jets signed defensive lineman Ed Stinson and outside linebacker Obum Gwacham on Wednesday, and placed rookie outside linebacker Dylan Donahue on injured reserve.

The team also announced that it signed linebacker Freddie Bishop to the practice squad.

Stinson was a fifth-round draft choice of Arizona in 2014 and had 22 tackles in three seasons with the Cardinals. He was waived from injured reserve on Sept. 13.

Gwacham had 2+ sacks in 10 games for New Orleans the past two seasons, but was released by the Saints last month. The native of Nigeria was a sixth-rounder by Seattle in 2015 out of Oregon State.

Donahue, the team’s fifth-round pick this year, injured his right elbow Sunday while blocking on a punt return late in overtime against Jacksonville.

”He has to get elbow surgery,” coach Todd Bowles said. ”He has ligaments torn up in there.”

Donahue, who will be out the rest of the season, had four tackles and four quarterback pressures in four games. He was a fifth-round draft pick out of West Georgia.

”It’s tough that it happened to him, but there’s nothing you can do about it,” Bowles said. ”He can get surgery and come back next year. It’s tough for the kid, but he’ll bounce back.”



