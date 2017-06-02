Jets sign former Steelers safety Shamarko Thomas

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) The New York Jets have signed former Steelers safety Shamarko Thomas and waived linebacker Jevaris Jones.

The moves Thursday came several hours after the Jets traded safety Calvin Pryor to Cleveland for linebacker Demario Davis.

Thomas was a fourth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh out of Syracuse in 2013. He played in 51 games, including three playoff games, in four seasons with the Steelers. He had 38 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense, and 29 tackles on special teams.

Thomas missed the last four games of last season with a concussion.

Jones was signed last month after a tryout at rookie minicamp. The former Shorter University standout had 106 tackles and forced four fumbles last season.

