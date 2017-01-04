Jets should not part ways with Darrelle Revis in 2017

With major changes to be expected, the New York Jet should not release cornerback Darrelle Revis because he can still be a game changer.

With cornerback Darrelle Revis getting to the age that most players retire, the New York Jets will have to make a decision on whether to keep him or let him go this offseason. If Revis will be willing to move on from being a cornerback and to safety it will help the Jets a lot in that position. He would be able to be more of a leader and the voice of the defense once again.

The current safeties for the Jets haven’t been as productive and have been over-pursuing on a lot of plays. Revis could fix this issue easily because of the vision he has on the field and his experience. Even though 2016 was the worst season of his career, he still managed to make some plays when needed.

The Jets will have to either get rid of Calvin Pryor or switch him to another position if this was to happen. Pryor simply isn’t working out with the Jets and the experiment with Revis might very well be worth it since he should be able to make the transition easily. It might take time for Revis to adjust but surely, it would be better than what Pryor has been doing as of late.

It has been hard to watch Revis being beat a lot this past season, and you wonder what was wrong with him. You wonder as well if he was 100 percent healthy and that he didn’t play through injuries this season. Revis is the only one to know if his body is healthy enough to continue to play football.

If they are able to get Revis to take a pay cut then it would free them also sign more players via free agency. The Jets have a lot of areas of opportunity that will need to be addressed with capable veterans able to come right in and contribute.

The Jets will still need that veteran presence on the field in order for them to effective. If Revis could still play and he could helpful for the team, switching him to safety will elongate his career. His leadership would also continue to help the younger guys around him.

Revis is someone who will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the end of his career and you wonder if he should play more. Even though he is getting older, Revis can still provide a veteran presence the defense will need for 2017. He will need to learn this position quickly because it is totally different to what he is used to but he’s talented enough to make it work. Let’s hope the Jets management makes the smart move and do what is right for the organization regarding the possibility of Revis making this important switch.

