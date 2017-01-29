Jets should move on from Ryan Clady this offseason

The New York Jets have re-worked Ryan Clady’s contract to move a roster bonus into his base salary to give them time to what should be inevitable.

Offensive tackle Ryan Clady is due to make $10M this season with the New York Jets. His $2.5M roster bonus was moved to make his base salary $10M, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

According to Yates, this gives the Jets until Week 1 to cut Clady. Here’s what it boils down to from his article:

None of that money is guaranteed until Week 1 of the regular season, at which point base salaries for all vested veterans become guaranteed.

Clady was supposed to be D’Brickashaw Ferguson‘s replacement at left tackle. However, it seems like he should be on his way out, and the Jets will need to find a replacement for him.

Ferguson was ready to play every week for his entire 10-year career with Gang Green. He played in all the possible 160 games he could’ve played in. However, last season, the left tackle position saw two players. In two of the last three seasons, Clady has not played the whole season, this after playing all 16 games in his first five seasons.

In 2013, he only played two games, and last season, he played only nine games. That represents 56.25% of the possible games he could’ve played. It’s time to let Clady go in the grand scheme of things. According to Over the Cap, he is due a total of $10.5M. They can save $10M by cutting him this offseason and put that salary cap room to great use come free agency.

According to Over the Cap, the Jets have -$7,681,263 in 2017 cap space. So, they will need to start cutting players. The $10M cap savings represents the largest cap savings the Jets could have.

The combination of his injuries and the cap savings leads to cutting him being the best decision for 2017. Unfortunately, it’s time to move on.

