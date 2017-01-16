Jets should have their sights on Tyrod Taylor in free agency

The New York Jets will need to add a quarterback to their roster at some point this offseason, and current Buffalo Bills signal caller, Tyrod Taylor, should be at the very top of their list.

Coming into the 2016-2017 NFL season, the New York Jets finally felt a little bit of stability at the quarterback position with Ryan Fitzpatrick. Though after a season of turmoil, things are back to the way they used to be. The team is once again searching for a dependable starting quarterback.

As far as replacement options go at the quarterback position, the Jets have a few options they can go in this season. In the 2017 NFL Draft, signal callers such as DeShaun Watson out of Clemson and Mitch Trubisky out of North Carolina have both seen their respective draft stocks rise. In free agency, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon figures to be a hot commodity as he has played solid football at points in his career.

There is one wildcard option this offseason as well, and he has been a division rival of Gang Green for the past two seasons. That would be the former backup quarterback to Joe Flacco in Baltimore, and current Buffalo Bills starting quarterback, Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor has been very solid in his first two seasons as a starting quarterback with the Bills. He has only thrown six interceptions in each season. He has surpassed the 3,000 yards passing mark and the 500 yards rushing mark in both seasons as well despite missing three total games.

Despite these solid statistics, Buffalo has not been very impressed with Taylor, and they are expected to move on from him by not picking up their team option this offseason. In that case, Taylor would be a free agent and a very popular one at that.

For the Jets, Taylor would present a rare opportunity to grab a young quarterback whom the team could build around without using a draft pick. The twenty-seven-year-old would be a great start to the franchise’s rebuild for a number of reasons.

Taylor’s lack of turnovers would be a major change from what the team has had in the past. A lack of turnovers from the quarterback position always adds up to more success on the offensive side of the ball. This explains the Jets putrid 2016-2017 season on offense.

His mobility is another very attractive asset, which he brings to the table. His ability to scramble would help him immensely while playing behind a struggling offensive line. This aspect of his game simply creates more versatility and explosiveness as for an offense also.

All in all, Taylor would be the Jets’ best option for a new quarterback given his rushing ability, lack of turnovers, and ripe age of just 27. If he ends up hitting the market, New York would be foolish not to make a major play for his services.

