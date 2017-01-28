Jets should contact Tom Clements for offensive coordinator position

Following the retirement of Chan Gailey, the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator position is open. Tom Clements could fill that gap quite well.

For the last 11 years, Clements has served on the Green Bay Packers’ coaching staff. He was the quarterback’s coach from 2006-2011. In 2012, he was promoted to offensive coordinator, where he helped them gain three seasons of winning records. After that, he was promoted to associate head coach, where he helped the team reach the NFL Playoffs twice, one being an NFC Championship appearance.

In his 11 seasons, he has helped the Packers get four offensive player awards, three of them being NFL MVPs. He also helped them send offensive players to multiple Pro Bowls.

Signing him would make sense for New York’s offense. They have a lot of young talent who are ready to learn and play under a productive offensive coordinator. They also have holes on the offense (especially at tight end and offensive line), and he might be able to help fill those holes pretty well.

New York seems to be lost on offense, and if they are able to get a good offensive coordinator like Clements, they might be able to find their direction. Head coach Todd Bowles was a defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, so he’s primarily a defensive-minded coach. This works well on that side, but it leaves the offense clueless.

This means New York can’t go sign a mediocre coach. The offensive coordinator position is one where the Jets might want to consider paying big bucks. If this team has a productive leader at this position, someone like Clements who immediately brings a reputation of success, the players will follow, and progress will come.

