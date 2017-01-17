Jets should acquire Kevin Zeitler in offseason

If the New York Jets are going to have any offensive success in the upcoming years, they need to build up the offensive line. Kevin Zeitler would be the first step in doing so.

The New York Jets have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. After the retirement of offensive tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson, and the injury to center Nick Mangold, it’s time to rebuild.

Cincinnati Bengals’ guard Kevin Zeitler will be a free agent this offseason. If the Bengals don’t sign him back, it would be a great decision for the Jets to pick him up. Zeitler has been one of the better guards in the NFL since his arrival in 2012. Quarterback Andy Dalton has been given enough time to succeed because of Zeitler, and this has helped push them to four NFL Playoff appearances.

New York’s guards are mediocre at best, and this needs to change if they want to succeed. Right offensive guard, Brian Winters, has been unreliable throughout his time here and veteran left guard James Carpenter has let this team down since arriving in 2015. If the Jets are going to rebuild that line, it has to start at the guard position.

The biggest problem with signing a lineman like Zeitler is cap room. New York pushed their salary cap last season, but it may be better this year. They lose quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith, and wide receiver Brandon Marshall said he would take a pay cut. With other players whose contracts run out as well, it may be wise not to resign them and use it towards rebuilding the offensive line.

If these transactions are to happen, this could give the Jets the cap room to sign some solid offensive linemen, and Zeitler is the best out there. Bottomline is that they need help in the trenches. If we sign guys like Zeitler, as well as draft some other offensive linemen, the Jets should be headed in the right direction.

