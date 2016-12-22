Jets RB Matt Forte has shoulder issue, uncertain to play Week 16

He’s already dealing with a knee issue, and now New York Jets running back Matt Forte has another ailment.

With a 4-10 record heading into Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots, the New York Jets are clearly playing out the string with an injury-depleted roster. Running back Matt Forte has been playing with a torn meniscus in his right knee in recent weeks, and he came out of a Week 15 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a shoulder injury.

On Wednesday, Forte offered some insight into what he’s dealing with in his shoulder.

Jets RB Matt Forte says he a “nerve issue” in his shoulder. Not sure if he’ll play. Says he won’t play if he can’t protect himself. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 21, 2016

Forte didn’t practice on Wednesday and seems unlikely to play against the Patriots. That would give Bilal Powell some more run as the Jets’ clear No. 1 running back, which has been a glimmer of hope for the Jets. Over the last two games, with Forte banged up, Powell has put up 341 total yards (229 rushing, 112 receiving) on 61 touches (45 carries and 16 receptions). An inexplicable lack of work early in the season has been reversed by necessity, and Powell has come through.

Even if he was close to 100 percent healthy, Forte’s minimized role would surely continue over the final two games this season. The fact he is so banged up makes it a no-brainer for the Jets to shut him down, and Forte’s own assertion about possibly not being able to protect himself points to that likelihood.

If Forte is done for the 2016 season, he will finish with 218 carries for 813 yards (two 100-yard games) and seven touchdowns, along with 30 receptions for 263 yards and another score over 14 games. He has two more years left on his contract with the Jets, but the combined $7 million in base salary is not so prohibitive to guarantee he’s back with the team next season.

