Jets-Raiders Capsule

NEW YORK JETS (0-1) vs. OAKLAND (1-0)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Raiders by 14

RECORD VS. SPREAD – New York 0-1, Oakland 1-0

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 24-19-2

LAST MEETING – Raiders beat Jets 34-20, Nov. 1, 2015

LAST WEEK – Jets lost to Bills 21-12; Raiders beat Titans 26-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jets No. 32, Raiders No. 6 (tie)

JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (28), PASS (21T).

JETS DEFENSE- OVERALL (28), RUSH (30), PASS (16).

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (11), PASS (13).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (19), PASS (19T).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Jets won two of last three meetings, including Derek Carr’s NFL debut in 2014. … New York QB Josh McCown returns to Oakland Coliseum for first time since 2007, when he was Raiders QB. … Jets were outrushed 190-38 in opener. … New York allowed league-worst 18 plays of at least 10 yards vs. Bills last week. … WR Jermaine Kearse had seven catches, 59 yards in Jets debut. … Raiders seek first 2-0 start since Super Bowl season in 2002. … Oakland K Giorgio Tavecchio first player with at least two 50-yard FGs in NFL debut. He replaced veteran Sebastian Janikowski, who is on IR. … Raiders are 10-0 when WR Seth Roberts catches TD pass. … Oakland RB Marshawn Lynch plays first game in hometown since ending retirement. Lynch had 7 yards on 9 carries in only other regular-season game in Oakland in 2010. But he rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries at Tennessee. … Fantasy Tip: Raiders WR Amari Cooper was Carr’s favorite red-zone target last week. Cooper caught TD pass on first drive and targeted three more times after getting no red-zone TDs in 2016.

